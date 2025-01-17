Software Engineer compensation in United States at Dassault Systèmes ranges from $106K per year for 100 to $178K per year for 400. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $143K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
100
$106K
$101K
$3.6K
$2.1K
200
$129K
$123K
$700
$5.5K
300
$133K
$126K
$0
$6.8K
400
$178K
$162K
$5K
$11.7K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
