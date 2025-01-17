Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at Dassault Systèmes ranges from ₹977K per year for 100 to ₹1.29M per year for 300. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹1.11M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
100
₹977K
₹963K
₹0
₹14.2K
200
₹1.12M
₹1.09M
₹17K
₹8.9K
300
₹1.29M
₹1.29M
₹0
₹0
400
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.55M+ (sometimes ₹25.52M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
Included TitlesSubmit New Title