The average Recruiter total compensation in United States at Dassault Systèmes ranges from $103K to $150K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 7/20/2025

Average Total Compensation

$118K - $135K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$103K$118K$135K$150K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

Найвищий зарплатний пакет, зафіксований для Recruiter у Dassault Systèmes in United States, становить річну загальну компенсацію $149,860. Це включає базову зарплату, а також будь-яку потенційну компенсацію акціями та бонуси.
Медіанна річна загальна компенсація, зафіксована в Dassault Systèmes для ролі Recruiter in United States, становить $102,870.

Other Resources