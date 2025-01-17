← Company Directory
Dassault Systèmes
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

  • Greater Paris Area

Dassault Systèmes Data Scientist Salaries in Greater Paris Area

The median Data Scientist compensation in Greater Paris Area package at Dassault Systèmes totals €39.9K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dassault Systèmes
Data Scientist
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€39.9K
Level
L3
Base
€39.9K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Dassault Systèmes?

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Dassault Systèmes in Greater Paris Area sits at a yearly total compensation of €55,126. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dassault Systèmes for the Data Scientist role in Greater Paris Area is €39,906.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dassault Systèmes

Related Companies

  • Mambu
  • Caissa
  • Deltek
  • Nexthink
  • WorkForce Software
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources