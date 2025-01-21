← Company Directory
Dassault Systèmes
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

Dassault Systèmes Data Scientist Salaries

The median Data Scientist compensation in France package at Dassault Systèmes totals €39.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Median Package
company icon
Dassault Systèmes
Data Scientist
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€39.7K
Level
L3
Base
€39.7K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
1 Year
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Dassault Systèmes?

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at Dassault Systèmes in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €54,892. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dassault Systèmes for the Data Scientist role in France is €39,737.

Other Resources