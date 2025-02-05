← Company Directory
Dassault Systèmes
Dassault Systèmes Customer Success Salaries

The average Customer Success total compensation in Singapore at Dassault Systèmes ranges from SGD 107K to SGD 146K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dassault Systèmes's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 116K - SGD 137K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 107KSGD 116KSGD 137KSGD 146K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Dassault Systèmes, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Success at Dassault Systèmes in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 146,177. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dassault Systèmes for the Customer Success role in Singapore is SGD 106,772.

