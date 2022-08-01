← Company Directory
DAS Services
    Defense Acquisition Support Services, LLC (DAS) is a small woman owned Systems Engineering and Technical Assistance (SETA) business established in 2007. The mission of DAS is to provide the Federal marketplace superior acquisition, budget, program management, engineering and logistics support services. DAS provides expertly experienced personnel to the DoD, the Veterans Administration and other Federal Agency Programs.In addition to providing World-Class consulting support to our customers we also provide World-Class training to our customers at the most competitive rates available.

    http://www.dasservicesllc.com
    2007
    75
    $10M-$50M
