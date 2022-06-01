In a transitioning world, many things change. Global population growth, climate change, increased life expectancy and wealth have put pressure on our natural resources providing us with food, feed, fuel and general well-being. Now, more than ever we need to find viable ways to provide for our changing needs and those of future generations. That’s where we come in.With over 200 processing plants on five continents and sales and distribution offices throughout the world, Darling Ingredients serves the agri-food industry and reduce food waste by collecting and repurposing animal-based co-products and other natural materials that would otherwise be discarded. We convert these into unique and valuable ingredients that fit market demands. This way we connect global supply and demand and contribute to a circular economy.