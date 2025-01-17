← Company Directory
Darktrace
  • Salaries
  • Customer Service

  • All Customer Service Salaries

Darktrace Customer Service Salaries

The average Customer Service total compensation in Singapore at Darktrace ranges from SGD 60.5K to SGD 88.1K per year. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

SGD 69.5K - SGD 79.2K
United Kingdom
Common Range
Possible Range
SGD 60.5KSGD 69.5KSGD 79.2KSGD 88.1K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Darktrace?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Customer Service at Darktrace in Singapore sits at a yearly total compensation of SGD 88,131. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Darktrace for the Customer Service role in Singapore is SGD 60,497.

