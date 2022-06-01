← Company Directory
Darden Restaurants
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Darden Restaurants that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Darden Restaurants, Inc. is an American multi-brand restaurant operator headquartered in Orlando. As of January 2022, the firm owns two fine dining restaurant chains: Eddie V's and The Capital Grille; and six casual dining restaurant chains: Olive Garden Italian Restaurant, LongHorn Steakhouse, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, Yard House and Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen. Until July 28, 2014, Darden also owned Red Lobster. Darden has more than 1,800 restaurant locations and more than 175,000 employees, making it the world's largest full-service restaurant company.

    http://www.darden.com
    Website
    1968
    Year Founded
    175,000
    # of Employees
    $1B-$10B
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Darden Restaurants

    Related Companies

    • Coinbase
    • Roblox
    • Stripe
    • Uber
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources