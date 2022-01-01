← Company Directory
Dapper Labs
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Dapper Labs Salaries

Dapper Labs's salary ranges from $101,311 in total compensation per year for a Marketing in Canada at the low-end to $341,700 for a Human Resources in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dapper Labs. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $112K

Backend Software Engineer

Human Resources
$342K
Marketing
$101K

Levels.fyi 2024 Annual Pay Report

Very excited to officially announce our 2024 end of year report, the most comprehensive Levels.fyi compensation report we’ve compiled to date 🚀🎉

While the market has fluctuated around, the top of the industry still pays very competitively. The top is still the top. In the report, we cover the top...

72 7
72 7
Product Manager
$204K
Software Engineering Manager
$146K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dapper Labs is Human Resources at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $341,700. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dapper Labs is $145,615.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dapper Labs

Related Companies

  • Unity Technologies
  • Turbonomic
  • Clari
  • HOVER
  • StackAdapt
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources