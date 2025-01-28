← Company Directory
Danske Bank
Danske Bank Legal Salaries

The average Legal total compensation in Sweden at Danske Bank ranges from SEK 485K to SEK 692K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Danske Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

SEK 556K - SEK 650K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
SEK 485KSEK 556KSEK 650KSEK 692K
Common Range
Possible Range

Contribute
What are the career levels at Danske Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Legal at Danske Bank in Sweden sits at a yearly total compensation of SEK 691,850. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danske Bank for the Legal role in Sweden is SEK 484,887.

Other Resources