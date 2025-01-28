← Company Directory
Danske Bank
Danske Bank Investment Banker Salaries

The average Investment Banker total compensation in Denmark at Danske Bank ranges from DKK 608K to DKK 850K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Danske Bank's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/28/2025

Average Total Compensation

DKK 659K - DKK 798K
Denmark
Common Range
Possible Range
DKK 608KDKK 659KDKK 798KDKK 850K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Danske Bank?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Investment Banker at Danske Bank in Denmark sits at a yearly total compensation of DKK 849,510. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danske Bank for the Investment Banker role in Denmark is DKK 607,839.

