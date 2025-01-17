← Company Directory
Danone
Danone Business Analyst Salaries

The average Business Analyst total compensation in Poland at Danone ranges from PLN 78.4K to PLN 114K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Danone's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

PLN 90K - PLN 103K
France
Common Range
Possible Range
PLN 78.4KPLN 90KPLN 103KPLN 114K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at Danone?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Analyst at Danone in Poland sits at a yearly total compensation of PLN 114,158. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danone for the Business Analyst role in Poland is PLN 78,363.

