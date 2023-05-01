Danforth Advisors provides outsourced corporate and clinical business functions for the life science industry, including C-level advisory, finance & accounting, human resources, clinical business operations, risk management, and strategic communications. Founded in 2011, the company has served over 1,000 life science companies across all stages of the corporate life cycle. Danforth is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, with regional bases in New York, Pennsylvania, and California. The company has been recognized as a Top Workplace USA 2022 and a Top Place to Work in Massachusetts in 2021.