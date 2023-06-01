← Company Directory
Dandelion Energy
Dandelion Energy Salaries

Dandelion Energy's salary ranges from $130,650 in total compensation per year for a Recruiter at the low-end to $234,668 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Dandelion Energy. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Marketing
$235K
Recruiter
$131K
Software Engineer
$142K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Dandelion Energy is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $234,668. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dandelion Energy is $141,705.

