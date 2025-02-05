← Company Directory
Danaher
Danaher Business Development Salaries

The average Business Development total compensation in Switzerland at Danaher ranges from CHF 104K to CHF 144K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Danaher's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/5/2025

Average Total Compensation

CHF 111K - CHF 131K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
CHF 104KCHF 111KCHF 131KCHF 144K
Common Range
Possible Range

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Danaher, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business Development at Danaher in Switzerland sits at a yearly total compensation of CHF 144,253. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Danaher for the Business Development role in Switzerland is CHF 103,566.

