Dalrada Financial Corporation provides clean energy, healthcare, technology, and precision manufacturing solutions through its Health, Energy, Manufacturing, and Technology segments. It manufactures and distributes medical disposables, hospital equipment and furniture, medical devices, and laboratory and dental products, as well as sanitizing, disinfectant, and PPE products and services. The company also offers software and technology solutions, cleaning solutions, trained nursing and medical assistants, regenerative therapy, genetic and diagnostics testing, and end-to-end management and oversight for health and wellness practices. It is headquartered in Escondido, California.