Founded in 1932, Dallas Airmotive, a StandardAero company, is one of the world’s leading independent, OEM-authorized turbine engine repair and overhaul companies. Within the company's network consists over 1,000 employees, two overhaul facilities, and 10 regional turbine centers. We offer global 24-hour support for fixed and rotor wing turbine aircraft used in business and general aviation, commercial aviation, government, and military service.