← Company Directory
Dalberg
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Management Consultant

  • All Management Consultant Salaries

Dalberg Management Consultant Salaries

The average Management Consultant total compensation in India at Dalberg ranges from ₹1.14M to ₹1.66M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Dalberg's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/21/2025

Average Total Compensation

₹1.31M - ₹1.49M
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
₹1.14M₹1.31M₹1.49M₹1.66M
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Management Consultant submissions at Dalberg to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.56M+ (sometimes ₹25.55M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at Dalberg?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Management Consultant offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at Dalberg in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹1,658,457. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Dalberg for the Management Consultant role in India is ₹1,138,433.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Dalberg

Related Companies

  • LinkedIn
  • Roblox
  • Coinbase
  • Square
  • Intuit
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources