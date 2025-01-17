← Company Directory
D2X Group
D2X Group Software Engineer Salaries

The average Software Engineer total compensation in Netherlands at D2X Group ranges from €100K to €146K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2X Group's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€114K - €132K
Netherlands
Common Range
Possible Range
€100K€114K€132K€146K
Common Range
Possible Range

What are the career levels at D2X Group?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at D2X Group in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €145,727. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at D2X Group for the Software Engineer role in Netherlands is €100,417.

