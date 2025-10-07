Company Directory
D2L
D2L Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer Salaries

The median Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer compensation in Canada package at D2L totals CA$102K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
company icon
D2L
Test Developer
Kitchener, ON, Canada
Total per year
CA$102K
Level
L3
Base
CA$102K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
Years at company
5 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at D2L?

CA$225K

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer at D2L in Canada sits at a yearly total compensation of CA$145,664. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at D2L for the Quality Assurance (QA) Software Engineer role in Canada is CA$101,554.

Other Resources