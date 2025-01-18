Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Waterloo Region at D2L totals CA$95.7K per year for L2. The median yearly compensation in Waterloo Region package totals CA$97.8K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$95.7K
CA$92.3K
CA$218.5
CA$3.2K
L3
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***