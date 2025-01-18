Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D2L ranges from CA$71.8K per year for L1 to CA$93.8K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$93.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock ()
Bonus
L1
CA$71.8K
CA$70.5K
CA$308.8
CA$1K
L2
CA$94.3K
CA$90.5K
CA$530.2
CA$3.3K
L3
CA$93.8K
CA$91.7K
CA$0
CA$2.1K
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve CA$42.3K+ (sometimes CA$423K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***