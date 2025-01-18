D2L Full-Stack Software Engineer Salaries in Canada

Full-Stack Software Engineer compensation in Canada at D2L ranges from CA$71.8K per year for L1 to CA$93.8K per year for L3. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$93.6K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for D2L's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock ( /yr ) Bonus L1 Software Developer I (Entry Level) CA$71.8K CA$70.5K CA$308.8 CA$1K L2 Software Developer II CA$94.3K CA$90.5K CA$530.2 CA$3.3K L3 Senior Software Developer I CA$93.8K CA$91.7K CA$0 CA$2.1K L4 Senior Software Developer II CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- View 2 More Levels

Latest Salary Submissions

