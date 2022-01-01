← Company Directory
D2iQ
D2iQ Salaries

D2iQ's salary ranges from $84,387 in total compensation per year for a Technical Writer in Germany at the low-end to $195,975 for a Business Analyst in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of D2iQ. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $100K
Business Analyst
$196K
Product Designer
$149K

Recruiter
$156K
Solution Architect
$103K
Technical Writer
$84.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at D2iQ is Business Analyst at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $195,975. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at D2iQ is $126,005.

