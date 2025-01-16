← Company Directory
d-fine
d-fine Management Consultant Salaries

The median Management Consultant compensation in Germany package at d-fine totals €86.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for d-fine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

d-fine
Consultant
Frankfurt, HE, Germany
Total per year
€86.7K
Base
€78.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€7.9K
The highest paying salary package reported for a Management Consultant at d-fine in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €105,408. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at d-fine for the Management Consultant role in Germany is €82,899.

