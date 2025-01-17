← Company Directory
d-fine
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Data Scientist

  • All Data Scientist Salaries

d-fine Data Scientist Salaries

The average Data Scientist total compensation in Germany at d-fine ranges from €60.2K to €87.4K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for d-fine's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Total Compensation

€68.3K - €79.3K
Germany
Common Range
Possible Range
€60.2K€68.3K€79.3K€87.4K
Common Range
Possible Range

We only need 3 more Data Scientist submissions at d-fine to unlock!

Invite your friends and community to add salaries anonymously in less than 60 seconds. More data means better insights for job seekers like you and our community!

💰 View All Salaries

💪 Contribute Your Salary

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve €28.3K+ (sometimes €283K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.


Contribute
What are the career levels at d-fine?

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Data Scientist offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Data Scientist at d-fine in Germany sits at a yearly total compensation of €87,395. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at d-fine for the Data Scientist role in Germany is €60,222.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for d-fine

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • Coinbase
  • Pinterest
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources