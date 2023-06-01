D-BOX Technologies designs and manufactures motion systems for entertainment, simulation, and training markets worldwide. They produce haptic effects for visual content and sell or lease hardware, including haptic seats, controllers, and electronic interfaces. They also provide video game peripherals, virtual reality systems, and seating furniture. D-BOX offers products for various industries and location-based entertainment venues. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Longueuil, Canada.