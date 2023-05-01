CytomX Therapeutics is a US-based biopharmaceutical company that develops antibody therapeutics for cancer treatment using its Probody technology platform. Its product candidates include antibody drug conjugates for breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer, as well as CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drugs for metastatic melanoma and solid tumors. The company has collaborations with AbbVie, Amgen, Bristol-Myers Squibb, ImmunoGen, Pfizer, and Astellas Pharma. CytomX was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco.