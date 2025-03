Cytokinetics is a biopharmaceutical company that develops muscle activators and inhibitors to treat diseases. Its drug candidates include omecamtiv mecarbil and reldesemtiv, which are in Phase III clinical trials for heart failure and muscle diseases. The company also has other drug candidates in clinical trials and a strategic alliance with Astellas Pharma Inc. It was founded in 1997 and is based in South San Francisco, California.