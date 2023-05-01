← Company Directory
Cytel Corporation
    Cytel is a global company that provides consulting, data-driven analytics, and industry-leading software to biotech and pharmaceutical companies. They use data science tools to help decision-makers in the life sciences make confident decisions. They specialize in adaptive clinical trial design and have experts in Bayesian statistics, real world evidence, artificial intelligence, and health economics. They have locations in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and Asia. Their goal is to help their clients deliver therapies that propel humanity forward.

    http://www.cytel.com
    1987
    3,001
    $500M-$1B
