Cyteir Therapeutics is a biotech company focused on developing precision oncology medicines. Their lead product, CYT-0851, is a small molecule drug candidate currently in Phase I/II clinical trials for both monotherapy and combination therapy in solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. They are also developing CYT-1853, which is in preclinical trials. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.