CymaBay Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for liver and chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate, seladelpar, is in phase III clinical study for primary biliary cholangitis and completed phase 2b clinical study for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The company also develops MBX-2982 for hypoglycemia in type 1 diabetics. It has license agreements with ABW Cyclops SPV LP and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. and is headquartered in Newark, California.