← Company Directory
Cyient
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • All Software Engineer Salaries

Cyient Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in India package at Cyient totals ₹2.07M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cyient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 4/22/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cyient
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.07M
Level
hidden
Base
₹2.07M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
0-1 Years
Years exp
5-10 Years
What are the career levels at Cyient?

₹13.54M

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve ₹2.54M+ (sometimes ₹25.38M+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Contribute

Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Software Engineer offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Cyient in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹2,593,837. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cyient for the Software Engineer role in India is ₹2,072,017.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Cyient

Related Companies

  • Intuit
  • Flipkart
  • Roblox
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources