Cyient
Cyient Salaries

Cyient's salary ranges from $7,381 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in India at the low-end to $150,750 for a Legal in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cyient. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $9.7K
Data Analyst
$7.4K
Hardware Engineer
$114K

Legal
$151K
Management Consultant
$140K
Marketing
$16.8K
Mechanical Engineer
$60.6K
Product Manager
$21.3K
Solution Architect
$54.8K
Technical Program Manager
$145K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cyient is Legal at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $150,750. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cyient is $57,715.

