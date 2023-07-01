Cyclerion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for serious central nervous system diseases. Their lead product candidate, CY6463, is in Phase IIa trials for various conditions including Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia. They are also developing other treatments for hypertension, diabetic nephropathy, sickle cell disease, and CNS disorders. The company has a license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Founded in 2018, Cyclerion Therapeutics is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.