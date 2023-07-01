← Company Directory
Cyclerion Therapeutics
    About

    Cyclerion Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing medicines for serious central nervous system diseases. Their lead product candidate, CY6463, is in Phase IIa trials for various conditions including Alzheimer's disease and schizophrenia. They are also developing other treatments for hypertension, diabetic nephropathy, sickle cell disease, and CNS disorders. The company has a license agreement with Akebia Therapeutics for the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Founded in 2018, Cyclerion Therapeutics is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

    cyclerion.com
    Website
    2019
    Year Founded
    32
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Other Resources