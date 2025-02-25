← Company Directory
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Cybersecurity Analyst Salaries

The average Cybersecurity Analyst total compensation at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency ranges from $150K to $213K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/25/2025

Average Total Compensation

$170K - $202K
United States
Common Range
Possible Range
$150K$170K$202K$213K
Common Range
Possible Range

$160K

What are the career levels at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Cybersecurity Analyst at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency sits at a yearly total compensation of $213,019. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for the Cybersecurity Analyst role is $150,040.

Other Resources