Cybereason
  • Salaries
  • Software Engineer

  • Backend Software Engineer

  • Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

Cybereason Backend Software Engineer Salaries in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area

The median Backend Software Engineer compensation in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area package at Cybereason totals ₪453K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Cybereason's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/18/2025

Median Package
company icon
Cybereason
Software Engineer
Tel Aviv, TA, Israel
Total per year
₪453K
Level
Mid
Base
₪453K
Stock (/yr)
₪0
Bonus
₪0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
5 Years
What are the career levels at Cybereason?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Backend Software Engineer at Cybereason in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪559,248. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cybereason for the Backend Software Engineer role in Tel Aviv Metropolitan Area is ₪453,496.

Other Resources