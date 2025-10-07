Company Directory
CyberArk
CyberArk DevOps Engineer Salaries in Israel

The median DevOps Engineer compensation in Israel package at CyberArk totals ₪203K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for CyberArk's total compensation packages. Last updated: 10/7/2025

Median Package
DevOps Engineer
Petach Tikva, HM, Israel
Total per year
₪203K
Level
L4
Base
₪128K
Stock (/yr)
₪66.5K
Bonus
₪9.3K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at CyberArk?

₪160K

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At CyberArk, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-YR (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-YR (25.00% annually)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a DevOps Engineer at CyberArk in Israel sits at a yearly total compensation of ₪431,991. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at CyberArk for the DevOps Engineer role in Israel is ₪174,715.

Other Resources