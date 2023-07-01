CYBERA is a company focused on preventing money laundering and protecting customers from financial cybercrimes. They share real-time information with financial institutions, fintech, and crypto exchanges to close gaps that allow cyber criminals to thrive. They also coordinate a global legal response to support victims of financial cybercrime. With backing from top US and Swiss Venture Capital Investors, CYBERA is headquartered in NYC but has a remote work culture and physical presence in multiple cities worldwide.