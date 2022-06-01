← Company Directory
Cutover
Cutover Salaries

Cutover's salary ranges from $78,877 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in United Kingdom at the low-end to $299,088 for a Business Development in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Cutover. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Business Development
$299K
Product Manager
$102K
Recruiter
$137K

Software Engineer
$78.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Cutover is Business Development at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $299,088. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Cutover is $119,462.

Other Resources