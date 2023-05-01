← Company Directory
Cutera
    • About

    Cutera is a medical device company that develops and sells laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. Their products include devices for skin resurfacing, deep dermal remodeling, body sculpting, tattoo removal, hair removal, and more. They also distribute skincare products and offer post-warranty services. Cutera markets and sells its products through a direct sales force to various medical practitioners. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.

    http://www.cutera.com
    Website
    1998
    Year Founded
    648
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

