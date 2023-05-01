Customers Bancorp is a bank holding company that provides financial products and services to individual consumers and small to middle market businesses. They offer deposit banking products, lending business, specialty lending, and digital banking services including Banking-as-a-Service to fintech companies, payments and treasury services to businesses, and consumer loans through fintech companies. They also offer mobile phone and internet banking, wire transfers, electronic bill payment, and cash management services. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in West Reading, Pennsylvania.