Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies maintains a global network of facilities that performs treatments to enable components operating in harsh environments to last longer and perform better. Components that experience fatigue, corrosion, and heat while in service in commercial aerospace, defense, power generation, oil and gas, ground transportation and general industrial applications benefit from our services. We perform most of our processes on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and often OEMs design-in or specify these services as proprietary production processes.