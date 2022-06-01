← Company Directory
Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies maintains a global network of facilities that performs treatments to enable components operating in harsh environments to last longer and perform better. Components that experience fatigue, corrosion, and heat while in service in commercial aerospace, defense, power generation, oil and gas, ground transportation and general industrial applications benefit from our services. We perform most of our processes on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) parts, and often OEMs design-in or specify these services as proprietary production processes.

    https://cwst.com
    Website
    1968
    Year Founded
    750
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Curtiss-Wright Surface Technologies

    Related Companies

    • Amazon
    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • Coinbase
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources