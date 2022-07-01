← Company Directory
Current
Current Salaries

Current's salary ranges from $160,000 in total compensation per year for a Product Designer at the low-end to $246,225 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Current. Last updated: 3/1/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $190K
Product Designer
Median $160K
Data Scientist
$246K

Product Manager
$174K
UX Researcher
$229K
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At Current, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Current is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $246,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Current is $190,000.

