Current
    Headquartered in NYC, we're a leading U.S. fintech serving the needs of Americans who are working to create a better future for themselves. Since our founding in 2015, we’ve grown as one of the fastest growing companies with over 3 million members. We’ve raised over $400 million in funding, backed by investments from Andreessen Horowitz, Tiger Global Management, TQ Ventures, Avenir, Sapphire Ventures, Foundation Capital, Wellington Management, QED Investors, and EXPA.No matter your title, we welcome everyone at Current to build great products, grow quickly, and make an impact with us.

    current.com
    Website
    2015
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

