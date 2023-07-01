← Company Directory
CuriMeta
Top Insights
    CuriMeta is a health-system-affiliated company that provides researchers with advanced real-world data to solve scientific and medical challenges. They transform and curate privacy-protecting health data to develop lifesaving cures and understand the complexities of disease. CuriMeta is dedicated to being a trusted strategic partner and believes that their comprehensive insights and evidence are crucial for healthcare research and innovation. They invest in people and technology to maintain high research, privacy, security, and quality standards.

    https://curimeta.com
    2020
    31
    $1M-$10M
