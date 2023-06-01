Curexa is a pharmacy in Atlantic County, NJ that is dedicated to improving patient outcomes through optimal service and care. They integrate clinical pharmacy care with technology to offer an unparalleled pharmacy experience. Curexa covers multiple disciplines of pharmacy practice including medication fulfillment, telehealth, retail, and compounding. Their compounding pharmacy is a non-sterile PCAB accredited facility that operates at the highest quality standards in the industry. They are VIPPS accredited and licensed in all 50 states.