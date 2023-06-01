← Company Directory
CuraPatient
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about CuraPatient that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    CuraPatient is a digital public health SaaS solution that aims to reduce preventable disease and death, address health disparities, and empower the front line public health workforce. Their mission is to help individuals seek the assistance they need when they need it most, and their vision is a world where individuals own their care. They use Artificial Intelligence to design simple tools to solve public health problems. Their success story includes Othena, which was able to vaccinate over one million Orange County residents more effectively than counties not using the technology.

    https://curapatient.com
    Website
    2014
    Year Founded
    126
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for CuraPatient

    Related Companies

    • Tesla
    • Uber
    • Roblox
    • Netflix
    • PayPal
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources