CuraPatient is a digital public health SaaS solution that aims to reduce preventable disease and death, address health disparities, and empower the front line public health workforce. Their mission is to help individuals seek the assistance they need when they need it most, and their vision is a world where individuals own their care. They use Artificial Intelligence to design simple tools to solve public health problems. Their success story includes Othena, which was able to vaccinate over one million Orange County residents more effectively than counties not using the technology.