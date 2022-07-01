← Company Directory
Curai Health
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Curai Health that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Curai Health is a text-based primary care service. Our unique blend of human intuition and advanced AI produces a super fast, hassle-free experience. We believe access to quality healthcare is a fundamental human right. Providing this means creating a new form of facilitation that is both scalable and capable of dramatically improving the cost-effectiveness of care for every individual. We’re building a diverse, world-class team across multiple disciplines. If you’re interested, we’re always looking for the best kind of people.

    https://curaihealth.com
    Website
    2017
    Year Founded
    150
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Curai Health

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Netflix
    • Facebook
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources